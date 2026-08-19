A scary phone call or text claiming you missed jury duty can get your heart racing pretty quickly. But Riverside County Superior Court is warning residents that scammers are using exactly that fear to try to get money and personal information.

The court is alerting residents about callers and text messages falsely claiming someone missed jury duty, has an outstanding warrant or must immediately pay money to avoid consequences.

The message may sound official and urgent, but Riverside Superior Court says there are some very important red flags to watch for.

The court says it will not threaten residents with arrest, demand immediate payment or request financial information by telephone or text.

That means if someone suddenly contacts you claiming to be from the court and says you need to pay right now because you missed jury duty, don't panic — and don't reach for your wallet.

Residents who receive one of these calls or messages are being urged not to provide personal or financial information. They should also avoid making payments or clicking on suspicious links included in messages.

Instead, the safest move is to verify the information directly with Riverside County Superior Court using the court's official contact information.

That warning is particularly important for people throughout Riverside County, including residents of the Coachella Valley, who could be targeted by the same type of scam.

The basic rule is simple: Don't let an intimidating phone call make the decision for you.

If a caller says there's a warrant, threatens arrest or demands immediate payment, take a breath and verify the claim independently before doing anything.

A legitimate court matter can be checked directly. A suspicious caller wants you to react before you have time to think.

So if that jury-duty message arrives, don't click, don't pay and don't give out your information. Check with the court first.

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