A convincing Spectrum scam nearly caught a Coachella Valley viewer off guard, serving as another reminder that online scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated.

Viewer Dr. Michael Kearney shared his experience after receiving an email that appeared to come from Spectrum. The message offered what sounded like a free equipment upgrade and claimed new internet equipment was being replaced in the area at no cost.

The email looked professional and convincing. It instructed Kearney to download a document, provide information and wait for the equipment to be shipped. He would then follow installation instructions to set it up himself, with no charge.

Kearney was almost ready to click the download link when something made him stop and think.

He wondered whether the document could actually be a phishing attempt. Instead of downloading it, he contacted Spectrum directly about his account.

That decision paid off.

Spectrum confirmed the email was a scam.

The incident highlights how easily a fraudulent message can appear legitimate, particularly when it uses a familiar company name and offers something that sounds helpful—and completely free.

For residents across the Coachella Valley, the warning is simple: don't let the promise of free equipment or an account upgrade rush you into clicking a link or providing personal information.

A message may look professional and still be fraudulent. In this case, taking a moment to question the email and contacting the company directly helped prevent what could have become a much bigger problem.

The scam also follows a warning discussed on the Roggin Report about another impersonation scheme involving the California Superior Court. Taken together, the incidents show how scammers are increasingly using recognizable organizations to make their messages appear trustworthy.

The safest move may be the simplest one. If an unexpected email tells you to download a document, provide information or claim a free product, stop before clicking.

As Dr. Kearney's experience shows, sometimes the smartest response to a very convincing email is simply to take a breath and verify it first.

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