The Coachella Valley is becoming a battleground over data centers, with Coachella permanently banning them while Palm Springs considers a temporary ban. The debate is raising a bigger question for desert communities: Should cities slam the door on data centers, or pause long enough to figure out how to regulate them?

Coachella has already reached its decision, permanently banning data centers. Palm Springs is taking a different approach, considering a temporary pause that would give city officials time to study the technology and its potential impacts.

The concerns are easy to understand. Data centers can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, create noise, place demands on infrastructure and use valuable land. And while they may bring economic activity, they do not necessarily create thousands of permanent local jobs.

But the Roggin Report argues that the technology itself is changing rapidly.

Data centers could become smaller, cleaner and more efficient. Cooling systems could eventually use significantly less water, while renewable energy and battery storage could reduce pressure on the power grid. At the same time, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence means digital infrastructure could become an increasingly important part of the economy.

That creates a difficult choice for cities like Palm Springs.

A temporary pause could provide time to establish rules, study potential impacts and require strong protections for water supplies, neighborhoods, infrastructure and taxpayers before approving future projects.

The alternative is a permanent ban that could prevent the Valley from reconsidering the technology as it evolves.

The Roggin Report compared permanently banning data centers today to outlawing cell phones in 1985, when some models were roughly the size of a suitcase. The point is simple: Technology rarely stays the same for long.

That does not mean Palm Springs should automatically welcome data centers. It means the decision may not have to be an immediate yes or no.

Sometimes the smarter answer is simply, "not yet."

For a region dealing with rapid growth, limited resources and increasing demands on infrastructure, the data center debate could become about much more than one type of building. It could help determine how the Coachella Valley prepares for the next wave of technology.

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