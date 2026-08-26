Marijuana Smoke Sparks Debate in Coachella Valley: How Far Does Your Right to Smoke at Home Go?

The issue becomes especially complicated in condos, apartments and other attached housing, where smoke can travel between units. One perspective raised during the discussion was that people living in detached homes should generally be free to do what they want in their own space, while shared buildings may require HOAs or property managers to establish reasonable expectations.

The comparison to loud music struck a chord: Listening to music is perfectly legal, but that does not give someone the right to blast it so loudly that the entire neighborhood has to hear it.

That is where the conversation about marijuana smoke gets interesting.

Online comments showed just how divided people are. Some dismissed complaints about marijuana odor, while others argued that residents should not be forced to breathe secondhand smoke simply because a neighbor chooses to use cannabis.

One commenter pointed to a smoke-free housing ordinance in West Hollywood, arguing that people should be able to smoke but not in a way that exposes others to secondhand smoke inside their own homes.

For the Coachella Valley, where many residents live in condos, apartments, planned communities and neighborhoods governed by HOAs, the issue raises a broader question about where personal freedom ends and being a good neighbor begins.

The discussion on the Roggin Report ultimately came down to a simple idea: You have a right to enjoy your own home, but your neighbor also has a right not to have your smoke drifting into theirs.

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