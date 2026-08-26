Latest Instagram Posts
Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗
Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact on LGBTQ+ Community Dolly Parton’s music touched generations — and her message of acceptance left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🏳️🌈 In Provincetown, Massachusetts, members of the queer community are remembering the country music legend and the influence her allyship had on their lives. #DollyParton #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #MusicLegend #Provincetown #CountryMusic #NBCPalmSprings
Title: Dolly’s Final Song Is Set for 2046 Dolly Parton has left fans one final musical gift. 🎶 The country music legend recorded an unreleased song that is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046. Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at age 80 following what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer. Her music and legacy will live on for generations. ❤️ #DollyParton #CountryMusic #MusicLegend #Entertainment #Nashville #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶