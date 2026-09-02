For people who consider their dogs and cats part of the family, a new law in Brazil is touching on a very personal question: Should your pet be allowed to stay with you even after you're gone?

A new Brazilian law allows cats and dogs to be buried in family graves as long as health and sanitation requirements are followed. The idea was inspired by Bob Coveiro, a mixed-breed dog whose extraordinary loyalty to his owner helped spark the legislation.

According to the discussion on The Roggin Report, Bob spent 10 years refusing to leave his owner's grave. Family members reportedly tried taking him home, but Bob repeatedly returned to the cemetery.

Eventually, the cemetery gave Bob a small doghouse where he could stay. He would still leave the cemetery from time to time, including to attend funerals, where he sometimes lightened the mood by chasing a ball between funeral processions.

That unusual story became part of the inspiration for what has been called the Bob Coveiro Law, recognizing the deep bond many people have with their pets.

The story also raises a question that could resonate with plenty of pet owners across the Coachella Valley. From Palm Springs to Palm Desert and throughout the desert cities, pets are often treated as companions, household members and, for many families, much more than that.

But would that relationship extend all the way to the cemetery?

During the Roggin Report discussion, viewers were asked to consider whether they would want to be buried with their pet — or whether the idea would feel strange or even creepy.

Fred Roggin suggested he expects more people may ultimately answer yes than no, but the question remains deeply personal.

For some pet owners, saying goodbye doesn't necessarily mean leaving a beloved animal behind. For others, the idea of sharing a final resting place with a pet may cross a line.

Either way, Brazil's new law has turned an unusual story about one incredibly devoted dog into a much bigger conversation about grief, family and just how far the human-animal bond can go.

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