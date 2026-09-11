What exactly qualifies as an emergency? That became a public debate at Coachella Valley Unified School District as trustees reviewed several repair projects that were classified as emergencies, including work involving school grounds, classrooms, a swimming pool and a football field.

The discussion focused largely on whether some projects could have gone through the district’s traditional bidding process, particularly because much of the work took place during the summer when students were not on campus.

Vice President Valerie Garcia questioned why projects that could be planned during the summer were treated as emergencies, saying she understood the need for immediate repairs involving electrical systems, plumbing, air conditioning or termites.

Her concern was that emergency work can come with higher costs and that better planning could potentially allow the district to use its traditional bidding process.

District officials, however, said timing was a major factor. They explained that the traditional bidding process can take roughly one-and-a-half to two months, which would not have left enough time to complete certain projects before students returned.

At Westside Elementary, officials said a failed irrigation pump created dust problems and contributed to allergy complaints. Artificial turf was installed as part of the response.

At Desert Mirage High School, repairs began in June after the district discovered what was described as a “swampy green pool.” The work continued into August, finishing around the time school resumed. District officials said the immediate need and limited timeline made the project an emergency.

Another Westside project involved asbestos. Officials said the work had already been planned, but once asbestos was exposed in the older school, immediate action was required.

The football field presented another safety concern. District officials said roughly 14 holes had developed and three students sprained their ankles during practice. Because district staff did not have the equipment needed to laser-level and hydroseed the field, officials said the work became an emergency.

The district also explained that some of these projects were handled under a unit-price agreement originally approved in 2022, with competitively bid prices in place through 2027.

The disputed items ultimately passed, although Garcia voted no on several. The broader issue remains whether better facilities planning can prevent some repairs from becoming emergencies in the first place.

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