The Epson Tour is returning to Indian Wells this fall, bringing some of the top rising talent in women’s professional golf to the Coachella Valley.

Tournament Director Matthew Clark joined Fred Roggin on the Roggin Report to preview this year’s event, which will feature a new format designed to put more players in position to compete for an LPGA Tour card.

This year’s field will be limited to the top 80 players on the Epson Tour. Unlike last year, when the tournament featured a field of roughly 110 players, there will be no cut this year. Every player will compete through all four rounds.

“Pretty much every player that’s in the field is going to have a chance with a win to get their LPGA Tour card,” Clark told Roggin. “So really everybody has a chance this year.”

Clark explained that the top 15 players in the season-long standings after the event will earn LPGA Tour cards. He said one player was already officially locked in, with several more expected to secure their cards as the season continues.

Among the players to watch are three rookies currently sitting near the top of the rankings: Mirabel Ting, Lauren Olivares and Kaleiya Romero. Clark said all three were elite college players who recently turned professional and have already made an impression in their first season.

The Indian Wells setting is another reason the Epson Tour continues to return to the Coachella Valley. Clark described the course as “beautiful” and said the conditions are consistently strong, while praising the city of Indian Wells as a host.

This year will also feature a renovated Players Course, which Clark said should make the course a much easier walk for competitors compared with previous years.

The event gets underway with practice rounds September 28 and 29, followed by a pro-am on Wednesday, September 30. Round one begins Thursday, October 1, with the tournament wrapping up Sunday, October 4.

For the Coachella Valley, the tournament offers another opportunity to watch professional women’s golf while some of the sport’s emerging players compete for a shot at the LPGA Tour.

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