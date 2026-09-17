Why Your Brain May Need More Time Doing Nothing

When was the last time you actually did nothing? No scrolling, no email, no podcast, no text messages—just a few quiet minutes with nothing competing for your attention.

It may sound unproductive, but research discussed on The Roggin Report suggests that giving your brain some quiet time after learning something new may actually help with memory.

Modern life makes that surprisingly difficult. Finish a meeting and the phone comes out. Get in the car and a podcast starts playing. Have a few seconds to yourself and there is always another notification, message or piece of information waiting.

But the brain may benefit from occasionally having nothing new to process.

The key idea is what happens immediately after learning. According to the research discussed in the segment, giving the brain a few quiet minutes to settle down may help new information become more firmly stored in memory. Some studies have found that people who had quiet rest after learning performed better on memory tasks than those who immediately moved on to another distracting activity.

The segment compares the process to saving a computer file before opening dozens of other tabs.

“Think of it as your brain’s version of saving the file before you start opening 47 other tabs,” the report explains.

And apparently, doing nothing is harder than it sounds.

Smartphones have made it possible to eliminate almost every moment of boredom. Waiting in line? Check the phone. Sitting in the car? Put on a podcast. Have nothing to do for five minutes? There are probably dozens of things waiting for your attention.

The practical takeaway is simple: After learning something you really want to remember, consider giving yourself a few quiet minutes before reaching for your phone.

That could mean looking out a window, sitting quietly in your car or simply staring at the ceiling.

The research does not mean every moment of boredom is secretly productive, but it does raise an interesting question for busy lives in the Coachella Valley and everywhere else: Have we become so good at filling empty time that we've forgotten what our brains might do with it?

So the next time you're doing absolutely nothing, don't feel guilty.

You may just be giving your brain a chance to save the file.

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