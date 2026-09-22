Personnel documents found scattered around the former Red Lobster restaurant in Palm Desert have been removed following a report by the Roggin Report, but concerns among former employees are continuing.

A viewer first sent pictures showing what appeared to be personnel documents strewn across the back area of the former restaurant on September 15. The Red Lobster location had closed on September 6. The Roggin Report confirmed the paperwork was still there and contacted Red Lobster and the Sheriff’s Department.

When the crew returned, the documents had been cleared. The report later confirmed that Red Lobster had sent someone to collect the materials.

Just before the update aired, Red Lobster responded, saying the company takes the privacy of current and former team members seriously. According to the company, after learning that documents connected to the former Palm Desert restaurant had been left unsecured, it took immediate action to recover and secure the materials.

Red Lobster also said it identified team members whose information may have been affected and is notifying them directly. The company is offering those employees complimentary credit monitoring through Experian.

Former employees who contacted the Roggin Report, however, said they remain concerned about what could happen as a result of the documents being left unsecured.

One former employee, Sheila, said about 25 former employees, including herself, have been receiving potential scam or scam-like calls and mail offering loans of up to $45,000. She said employees feel vulnerable and exposed and questioned whether credit monitoring is enough.

Other viewers echoed those concerns, with several suggesting that former employees consider getting legal advice.

The report emphasized that it remains unclear whether anyone has actually suffered financial harm or identity theft as a result of the exposed documents. Credit monitoring may alert someone to certain activity, but the segment noted that it does not prevent someone from attempting to misuse personal information.

For former Red Lobster employees in the Coachella Valley, the issue now moves into a waiting period. The documents have been removed, but questions remain about whether anyone was affected and what steps the company and former employees may take next.

The Roggin Report said attorney Walter Clark is expected to join the program to discuss the situation and provide more information.

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