Should your phone disappear when you sit down for dinner? That question is getting more attention as some restaurants experiment with ways to keep customers from using their phones at the table.

During the Roggin Report, contributors discussed whether restaurants should actually require diners to put their phones away or simply expect people to use common sense and good manners.

The issue, they said, isn't necessarily someone taking an important call. If the phone rings during dinner, one contributor suggested simply stepping outside to answer it. The bigger problem is customers who sit at the table talking loudly on their phones and disturbing everyone around them.

Jerry pointed to an example of a nightclub in North Carolina where customers put their phones into magnetic pouches that can only be opened by staff. He said that approach could be difficult for someone who is legitimately waiting for an important call.

Stephanie said she already follows a similar rule at home.

“I taught my daughter that we don't have phones at the table,” she said, explaining that she wanted her to learn good manners. She said she generally doesn't use her phone at restaurants unless she is expecting a work call.

The discussion also turned to the people sitting nearby who may not have any choice about hearing someone else's conversation.

Viewer Don described loud customers who seem to believe they are performing on stage, saying people sitting nearby can end up learning about their lives, finances and problems. Fred Roggin joked that it sounded like the makings of a reality show called “As the Restaurant Turns.”

Other viewers said they keep their phones put away and the sound turned off while dining. One viewer argued that restaurants are supposed to be places where people enjoy their food and talk to the people sitting across from them — not spend the evening scrolling or talking to somebody somewhere else.

For the Coachella Valley, the debate comes down to a basic question of restaurant etiquette: Should businesses have to enforce phone-free dining, or should customers simply know when to put the phone away?

And perhaps the biggest consequence of a phone ban? Suddenly, thousands of couples might have no choice but to make eye contact.

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