A chance encounter on a Palm Springs street turned into a rescue effort for five dogs, and now the Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hoping the Coachella Valley community can help give them a new home.

Michael Levitt, an animal rescuer and longtime advocate for pet adoption, told Fred Roggin on the Roggin Report that he found a man named Mario walking with five dogs along Vista Chino during extreme heat. Levitt said the pavement was dangerously hot and decided to stop and ask if he could help.

Mario told Levitt that he and his girlfriend were homeless and had been caring for seven dogs. They had reached the point where they could no longer care for all of them and were trying to find homes for five.

Levitt said Mario was distraught and told him that if he could not find homes, he feared he would have no choice but to release the dogs into the community.

With only minutes to spare, Levitt checked the Palm Springs Animal Shelter's closing time and discovered it was set to close in 26 minutes. He put Mario and the five dogs into his vehicle and drove them to the shelter.

The rescue was captured on video, and Levitt said the footage eventually went viral, generating hundreds of thousands of views and comments from people around the country and the world. Many viewers offered financial help, hoping they could somehow help Mario keep the dogs.

But Levitt said keeping all seven dogs with Mario is not a realistic solution.

“As much as he loves these dogs, he can't take care of seven,” Levitt said, noting that caring for seven dogs can be overwhelming even for someone with a job and a home.

Instead, Levitt is asking the community to consider adopting or fostering the dogs currently at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. He said some of the animals are already shelter favorites, and some are bonded and may benefit from staying together.

For Levitt, the goal is simple: turn what began as a difficult situation into a happy ending by finding the dogs safe, caring homes.

The story also highlights how one person stopping to help can create a much larger community response. Now, Levitt hopes someone watching will decide to visit the shelter, meet the dogs and possibly give one—or even two—a permanent home.

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