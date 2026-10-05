The 20th annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk is bringing the Coachella Valley community together Saturday, October 10, for a one-mile walk supporting local cancer patients.

Palm Desert High School senior and community reporter Liya Kakar joined the Roggin Report to talk about the event, which is hosted by the Desert Cancer Foundation as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Registration and the event kickoff begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the one-mile walk at 8 a.m. Registration is $40 per person and includes a T-shirt. The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly, giving people of all ages a chance to participate.

The event has become much more than a walk because of the teams that participate each year. More than 100 teams take part annually, bringing together friends, families and coworkers.

“It just becomes a great community event where all their friends, families, colleagues are all part of the same team, and they're walking together,” Mark Scheibach, Executive Director of Desert Cancer Foundation, said.

The Desert Cancer Foundation is especially important to Kakar because the money raised stays local and helps cancer patients in the community. She said people may pass cancer patients every day without realizing what they are going through.

“By just participating in a one-mile walk on a beautiful Saturday morning, you can really help to change and save the lives of many people that you see every day,” Kakar said.

The segment also highlighted the potential impact of donations. For every dollar donated, the organization receives $12 in oncology and care from the hospital.

For Kakar, the event also offers something beyond fundraising: a sense of community.

She said she has worked with the Desert Cancer Foundation in the past but has not attended the event in recent years. This year, she plans to be there and said she is excited to participate.

The Paint El Paseo Pink Walk gives Coachella Valley residents a simple way to come together, honor people affected by cancer and support patients close to home. Participants can register as individuals or teams through desertcancerfoundation.org.

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