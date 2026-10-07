California’s efforts to reduce plastic waste are facing resistance from the plastics industry, with industry groups pushing to change or delay recently enacted laws. Legal expert Walter Clark joined Fred Roggin on the Roggin Report to explain what is at stake and why the fight over plastic pollution could affect everyday products ranging from food packaging to water bottles and utensils.

Clark discussed two recent California laws. The first is a single-use plastic law that took effect in May and requires a 25% reduction in plastic packaging and foodware by 2032.

The second, known as the truth in recycling law, took effect in July. The law is intended to prevent companies from labeling packaging as recyclable when it cannot actually be recycled.

Clark said the laws are designed to address what he considers a growing plastic pollution problem.

“This stuff is indestructible,” Clark said, pointing to concerns about plastic waste in landfills and oceans and the presence of microplastics.

He also cited the amount of plastic produced worldwide each year and the relatively small percentage that is recycled, arguing that single-use products remain a particularly significant part of the problem.

But the laws are now facing a strong challenge from industry interests.

According to Clark, a leaked email obtained by the Los Angeles Times showed a plastics industry lobbying group targeting legislators in Sacramento and pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to delay implementation. He also said industry interests have sued to stop the truth in recycling law.

Clark described the industry as well-funded and aggressive, while acknowledging that the battle between regulators and the plastics industry is complicated.

The issue has a connection to the Coachella Valley because the products involved are part of everyday life in Palm Springs, Indio and communities throughout the desert. Plastic food containers, bottles and utensils are familiar sights for consumers, making the debate over how California handles plastic waste a practical issue for residents as well as businesses.

Clark suggested that technology could eventually offer another solution, saying he hopes artificial intelligence can help create safer plastics that break down without creating additional environmental or health concerns.

The conversation comes as California continues debating how far it should go in reducing plastic waste while balancing industry concerns and consumer habits.

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