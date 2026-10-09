A Coachella Valley nonprofit is working to support families facing childhood cancer, helping ease the financial pressures that can come with a serious diagnosis. The TruLiving Foundation recently raised $5,000 through a fundraiser at Gerald Ford Elementary School and is now seeking donations for an upcoming community auction.

The foundation was featured on The Roggin Report during a visit from former community reporter Amaya D'Souza, who returned to the Valley while on fall break from the University of Southern California.

D'Souza shared the story behind the organization, which was inspired in part by the experience of Truman. Diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma at age three, Truman is now 11 and has survived cancer twice. His family is using that experience to help other local families navigating pediatric cancer.

D'Souza said the foundation was especially meaningful to her because Truman's mother, a former eighth-grade humanities teacher who helped shape her confidence and voice, introduced her to the organization's mission.

The TruLiving Foundation aims to help families with practical expenses that can become overwhelming during a child's cancer treatment, including transportation, food and unexpected emergencies.

“Your life can change in the blink of an eye,” D'Souza said during the segment, describing why community support matters for families dealing with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The foundation recently held a Coin Wars fundraiser at Gerald Ford Elementary School, raising $5,000. The effort reminded D'Souza of a similar fundraiser at Palm Desert High School the previous year that supported her friend Alex Yang.

Now, the organization is looking for donations of Pokémon cards, sports cards and sports memorabilia. The items will help support an auction at the Coachella Valley Card Show scheduled for November 7.

People interested in donating can contact TruLivingfoundation.org or through its Instagram account, where the organization has shared additional information about how to contribute.

For families facing pediatric cancer, the challenges can extend well beyond medical treatment. Transportation, meals and unexpected expenses can add another layer of stress during an already difficult time.

The foundation's efforts offer Coachella Valley residents a way to support local families and turn one family's experience into assistance for others facing similar circumstances.

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