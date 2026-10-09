Pet insurance costs are adding to the financial pressure on pet owners in the Coachella Valley, where rising veterinary expenses and other pet-related costs are making it more expensive to care for furry family members.

Betty, a Rancho Mirage resident, contacted The Roggin Report after receiving notice from her pet insurance provider that her monthly premium would increase. The new cost? $165.82 a month for her healthy five-year-old dog.

Betty questioned how the company determined that veterinary costs had increased for similar pets in her area.

“Where’d they get the stats for Rancho Mirage?” she asked, adding that she was frustrated by the increase.

The segment examined whether rising pet care costs could help explain the higher insurance bill. According to the information discussed on the program, veterinary expenses in the Coachella Valley have increased alongside broader statewide and national inflationary trends.

The rising costs extend beyond visits to the veterinarian. Pet owners are also paying more for food, supplies and other essentials.

Rover’s 2026 Cost of Pet Parenthood report, cited during the segment, found that 83% of pet parents had noticed their pet-related expenses increasing over the previous 12 months. Another 34% described those increases as significant. The report indicated that total pet care costs have risen by as much as 15%.

For local households already managing higher everyday expenses, even a modest increase in pet food prices can strain a monthly budget. Unexpected veterinary bills can create an even bigger challenge, with some treatments costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Pet insurance may help cover certain eligible expenses, depending on the policy, but the monthly premium itself can be difficult for some families to afford. That leaves pet owners weighing the cost of maintaining coverage against the financial risk of an unexpected illness or injury.

Betty’s experience highlights a dilemma facing pet owners throughout the desert communities: How do you balance the cost of protecting your pet with the rising price of everyday living?

While insurance may provide financial protection when major veterinary expenses arise, pet owners must consider their premiums, policy terms and potential out-of-pocket costs when deciding what works for their household.

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