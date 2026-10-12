An email promising $3.6 million from a supposed Powerball jackpot winner is raising a familiar warning about online scams: unexpected offers of life-changing money can be a way to steal personal information or cash.

The message, shared during a segment on The Roggin Report, claims to come from a man, who says he is from Portland, Oregon. The sender claims to have won a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot on April 29, 2024, and says he has decided to donate $3.6 million to the recipient and other people selected for the offer.

The email also asks recipients to reply to a personal email address.

As the segment points out, the promise of millions of dollars may sound appealing, but the message contains several classic warning signs of a potential fraud attempt. An unsolicited offer of a large sum of money, combined with a request to communicate through a personal email address, should prompt recipients to be cautious.

Scammers may use these kinds of messages to persuade people to provide sensitive information or pay money upfront. Requests can include processing fees, supposed taxes, banking details, identification documents or other personal information.

The danger is that someone hoping to receive a windfall could instead expose their finances or identity to fraud.

The segment offers a straightforward warning for anyone who receives the email: do not reply, contact the sender or provide personal or financial information. Recipients should delete the message, mark it as phishing and avoid clicking links or opening attachments.

For residents across the Coachella Valley and beyond, the example highlights how an email can use the promise of an enormous lottery payout to encourage people to let their guard down. Even a message that appears to offer a generous gift deserves scrutiny when the recipient was not expecting it.

The safest response is to treat unexpected lottery winnings and unsolicited offers of millions of dollars with skepticism, especially when the sender asks for money or sensitive information in return.

A simple rule can help prevent costly mistakes: if an unfamiliar email promises a fortune, do not let the size of the offer override common sense.

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