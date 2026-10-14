Palm Desert is putting rules in place for artificial intelligence, but one principle is clear: the technology can help city employees make decisions, but it cannot take responsibility away from the people making them.

The Palm Desert City Council unanimously approved a policy outlining how the city can use AI, including safeguards for applications that could affect residents’ rights, public services, employment or permits. The policy was discussed on The Roggin Report, where host Nour Milla raised questions about accountability and how residents will know when artificial intelligence is involved in city decisions.

When asked who is responsible if AI makes a mistake, Palm Desert officials said employees remain accountable for city work and decisions, even when they use AI to assist them. Employees must review and verify AI-generated information before relying on it, sharing it or taking action based on it.

The policy also makes clear that responsibility for city decisions does not transfer to the technology provider.

Another important safeguard involves decisions that require human judgment or discretion. According to the city’s response, AI may help review or analyze a permit application, but it cannot replace the judgment of the authorized city official responsible for making a discretionary decision.

That distinction matters for residents and businesses navigating city processes. AI could help employees handle information, but the final call must remain with the person authorized to make it.

Transparency is another key part of the policy. When AI materially influences a city decision or action affecting an individual, the city must disclose AI’s involvement and provide a practical opportunity for human review or correction.

AI systems that communicate directly with the public must also identify themselves as artificial intelligence and provide a way for residents to contact city staff.

For Palm Desert, the policy establishes boundaries around a technology that continues to raise questions about accuracy, accountability and public trust. But as Mila noted during the discussion, having a policy on paper is one thing; seeing how it works in practice is another.

The challenge now is ensuring the safeguards are followed and residents understand when AI is being used in decisions that affect them.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.