A proposed plan to move utility lines underground in Palm Springs’ Old Las Palmas neighborhood could cost some homeowners more than $120,000, raising concerns about affordability and whether residents have enough information before voting on the project.

Sarah Barton, whose 86-year-old mother has lived in Old Las Palmas for more than 50 years, says her family is worried about how the longtime resident could afford the potential assessment while living on a fixed income.

During an appearance on The Roggin Report, Barton challenged the assumption that homeowners in the affluent neighborhood can easily absorb the expense simply because their properties are valuable.

“The median sales price in our neighborhood right now is $3 million, and 10 years ago, it was $600,000,” Barton said. “So a number on Zillow that somebody's seen on a computer screen does not equal cash in the bank.”

Barton said her mother could face an assessment of approximately $120,000 if the proposal moves forward. She also questioned whether residents are being asked to make a decision before critical project details are finalized.

According to Barton, the design phase has not been completed, and the bond terms, interest rate and repayment period have not been established. Individual homeowners could also face additional private construction and utility hookup costs that remain unknown.

For her mother, Barton estimates total interest could range from $80,000 to $400,000, depending on the eventual financing terms.

“We're asking really to vote blind on a blank check at this point,” Barton said.

She also raised concerns about potential construction overruns. Barton said the engineering report does not allow for cost overruns, despite what she described as a requirement in the city's own ordinance to account for them. She pointed to a comparable project in Laguna Beach, where costs reportedly exceeded initial estimates by nearly 40%.

On the show, contributor Brad said paying more than $100,000 might be worthwhile if the project guaranteed a comparable increase in property value, while acknowledging the expense could be difficult for some residents.

Barton said her family has been advised to contact attorneys but is still weighing its options. For now, she hopes residents will better understand the potential financial consequences and unresolved details before deciding whether to support the assessment district.

The debate highlights a broader question for Palm Springs: how can cities pursue infrastructure improvements while protecting longtime homeowners who may have significant property wealth but limited available cash?

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