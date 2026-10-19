Two dogs at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter are still waiting for their forever homes after a community effort helped three others from the same group find new beginnings. Dog advocate Michael Levitt is asking Coachella Valley residents to help find loving families for Poe and Squirrel, the two remaining members of the “Fab Five.”

The story began when Levitt encountered a homeless man named Mario caring for seven dogs during extreme summer heat. Concerned about the animals’ welfare, Levitt stopped to learn more and see how he could help.

Mario told Levitt that he and his girlfriend could no longer care for all seven dogs and had made the difficult decision to surrender five of them to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Levitt recalled seeing Mario struggling to find homes for the dogs. He said the man was distraught at the thought of having to let them go without knowing they would be safe.

Now, there is encouraging news. Two of the dogs, Lovebug and Vivi, have been adopted, while a third, Elsie, is in a foster-to-adopt home. That leaves Poe and Squirrel still waiting for their chance.

In an update featured on The Roggin Report, Levitt described the two remaining dogs as affectionate companions who appear to enjoy being together. He said adopting them as a pair would be wonderful, although finding separate loving homes would also give them the fresh start they need.

“They’re big dogs, but they’re all heart,” Levitt said.

He is encouraging viewers to continue sharing their stories in hopes of reaching someone ready to adopt. The goal is to make sure both dogs have the opportunity to feel safe, loved and part of a family.

The story also highlights the challenges people can face when financial or housing difficulties make caring for pets impossible. Mario’s decision to surrender the dogs was described as heartbreaking, but it also gave them a chance to find new homes.

With three of the five dogs already out of the shelter, Levitt hopes the community can help complete the mission.

Residents interested in adopting Poe or Squirrel can visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter website or meet the dogs in person at the shelter.

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