A controversial campaign billboard targeting Cathedral City Council candidate Rick Saldivar is drawing renewed attention after incumbent Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez defended the message and explained his side of the dispute in an interview on the Roggin Report.

Gutierrez said his campaign originally focused on his professional background, accomplishments during eight years on the City Council and goals for the city if reelected. He said the controversy escalated after residents contacted him with allegations about what Saldivar had been saying while campaigning door-to-door.

According to Gutierrez, some residents told him Saldivar had warned them not to open their doors to Gutierrez because he might be an ICE agent and had accused him of supporting ICE. Gutierrez denied those allegations, calling them false.

The interview followed an earlier discussion about political attack ads, during which the billboard was used as an example. Saldivar had also been given an opportunity to share his perspective, according to the introduction to the segment.

Interviewer Nour Milla pressed Gutierrez on why the billboard focused on charges dating back 31 years rather than directly addressing the allegations Gutierrez said were being made against him.

“Why didn't you address those on the billboard instead of digging up 31-year-old charges against Mr. Saldivar?” Milla asked.

Gutierrez defended the billboard by saying the information came from public records available through Riverside County Superior Court. He argued that he was presenting documented information about Saldivar while disputing what he described as untrue claims about himself.

Asked whether he regretted the billboard or how the controversy unfolded, Gutierrez said he regretted Saldivar's conduct. He also claimed more than 200 of his campaign signs had gone missing, though the interview did not establish who was responsible.

The exchange highlights the increasingly personal nature of some local political campaigns, where candidates' pasts, public statements and campaign tactics can become central issues for voters.

For Cathedral City residents, the dispute offers another point to consider as they evaluate the candidates competing for City Council: not just their proposals and records, but also the claims they make about their opponents.

The interview did not independently establish the competing allegations made during the discussion.

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