A lovely viewer by the name of Ardith sent us a letter.. not an email.. an actual posted letter.. with beautiful writing. Ardith graduated in 1960 from Venice High School.. she's lost track of a friend and she reached out to see if we could help her. So if you are Chris Wesson .. know Chris or have any information about Chris.. please email the show at thedesertdean@gmail dot come and we will let Ardith know