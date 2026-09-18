A new study is giving residents who have long raised concerns about Highway 74 some hard numbers to back up those worries.

According to The Desert Sun, a Riverside County Transportation Department study found the collision rate on a stretch of Highway 74 is 125% higher than comparable rural two-lane highways in Riverside County.

The study recommends prohibiting trucks with more than three axles on roughly 20 miles of the highway, saying those vehicles cannot consistently stay within their lane.

But there is a catch. The Desert Sun reports Caltrans wants an additional study before new restrictions move forward.

That was the focus of a recent Roggin Report discussion with host Fred Roggin and contributors Cherie Johnson and Nick Collins. After years of complaints about the highway, Roggin pointed to the apparent disconnect between having data identifying a problem and taking action.

“So after years of complaints, we finally have data and a recommended solution,” Roggin said. “Now we're going to have to study it some more.”

Johnson questioned why another study is necessary when residents who live along Highway 74 have already seen the problems firsthand.

“How many studies are going to be necessary before somebody, the next person loses their life?” Johnson asked.

The discussion also focused on why large trucks continue to use Highway 74 in the first place. Collins suggested there may be practical reasons, including the possibility that alternate routes could add hours to a trip and increase transportation costs.

Roggin countered that Highway 74 functions as a shortcut and questioned why trucks remain on a road where the study indicates they have difficulty staying within their lanes.

Johnson also raised another potential consideration: how businesses and residents in the area would receive goods and services if larger trucks were restricted.

The debate highlights a larger question for the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities: If a transportation study identifies an unusually high collision rate and recommends a specific restriction, what should happen next?

For now, the segment points to a familiar frustration for Highway 74 residents — more discussion and another study before any potential truck restrictions are put in place.

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