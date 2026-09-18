For Palm Desert High School senior Liya Kakar, the final year of high school is already turning into a balancing act between academics, athletics, college applications and simply trying to enjoy the moment.

Kakar returns this school year as a Roggin Report Community Reporter after working as an intern during the summer and making cameo appearances on the program last year. Now, with senior year underway, she says one of the biggest challenges is finding time to appreciate the experience while also preparing for what comes next.

“I think senior year is kind of funny,” Kakar said. “A lot of the times people say, enjoy the moment, live in every second, and then the next few minutes they’re asking you where you’re applying or what college you’re going to.”

For Kakar, that pressure is especially noticeable as she balances school with her final season of high school golf.

She wants to finish the season strong and perform well, but she also wants to remember the smaller moments that come with being part of a team, including van rides, ice cream runs and traveling with teammates.

Kakar said the same challenge applies to the college application process. After spending years looking forward to senior year, she said it can be easy to become so focused on the future that students forget to enjoy what is happening right now.

She believes many other seniors are experiencing the same thing.

Students are working toward the future they are excited about, she said, while also recognizing that senior year represents the end of regular schooling and, for some, the final year living at home with their parents.

Kakar is still undecided about where she will attend college, but she is working on her applications while trying to make the most of the rest of her senior year.

In the immediate future, golf remains a major part of her schedule. Kakar said the team recently played in San Clemente and was scheduled to play La Quinta next, while she continues making time for friends, schoolwork and college applications.

Her return gives Roggin Report viewers a chance to follow that journey throughout the school year — from the golf course and classroom to the eventual college decision.

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