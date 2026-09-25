The Coachella Valley saw several small fires after yesterday’s storm, with dry lightning blamed for vegetation fires near Palm Springs and Snow Creek and a palm tree fire in Chino Canyon. One person was also hospitalized after reportedly being struck by lightning.

The immediate fires were extinguished or cleared, but firefighters faced another concern: lightning can leave dry vegetation smoldering before flames become visible.

That means the danger may not end when the storm moves on.

On the Roggin Report, contributor Stephanie Miner said firefighters are prepared, but residents also need to understand the risks that come with thunderstorms and dry lightning.

“I think as community members, we probably need to be more aware because we think it will not happen to us,” Miner said.

Minor recalled a saying she used with her children while living in Florida: “If it roars, go indoors.”

The panel also discussed what people sometimes do wrong when they see lightning but believe the storm is still far enough away. Minor said the biggest mistake is simply staying outside.

“You think that you're safe and you're actually supposed to stay inside for a whole half an hour after you hear that last roar in the sky,” she said.

Paul Scott agreed that education is a major part of lightning safety, joking that perhaps the Valley needs more Flock cameras to spot fires that might otherwise go unnoticed. He also praised local firefighters for responding quickly when fires break out.

The conversation turned personal when Scott admitted that while living in London, he once ran underneath a tree during a lightning storm because he did not know what to do.

“I wasn't struck by lightning, but I was stupid,” he said.

Scott said the Valley may need more community education as storms and wildfire concerns become part of the conversation.

For residents across Palm Springs, Snow Creek, Chino Canyon and the rest of the Coachella Valley, the message from the discussion was straightforward: don’t underestimate lightning simply because the storm appears distant, and remember that fire danger can remain after the lightning has moved on.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.