The Palm Springs Senior Softball American League is looking for players 50 and older who still want to compete, run the bases and keep playing ball.

The slow-pitch league begins its season in November and continues through May, with games played at DeMuth Park in Palm Springs. League president and treasurer Jeff Jurasky joined the Roggin Report to talk about the league and its search for new players.

Jurasky says the Palm Springs league is particularly competitive, with roughly 75% of its players participating in national tournament ball. Players range in age from 50 to 74, with the average age just over 60.

And despite the age range, there is still plenty of action.

Players typically participate in about 32 games during the season, although that number can climb to 38, 40 or even 45 when substitutions are needed. The league plays doubleheaders on Saturdays and Sundays, with the championship typically taking place in late May.

There are injuries, too. Jurasky says roughly a half-dozen players may go down during the season, while some players have returned after knee or hip replacements.

The league needs about 50 players to field five teams, and Jurasky says getting everyone signed up can sometimes feel like “herding cats.” This year, the league has players who are injured or choosing not to return, creating openings for new faces.

“We're looking for newer faces,” Jurasky said, adding that there are plenty of Valley seniors who used to play baseball and may want another chance to get back on the field.

Anyone interested can visit ps-seniorsoftball.com, download a player form and contact Jurasky through the information listed on the site. Player forms are due by October 12, according to Jurasky.

And then there was Bob McCauley.

Roggin Report host Fred Roggin jokingly asked about the league’s alleged “problem player.” Jurasky played along with the gag, describing McCauley as someone who receives “special treatment” and joking that the league prides itself on having the most handsome roster.

The exchange ended with a broader message about inclusion: apparently, there is room for everybody on the senior softball diamond—even the players who make things a little more interesting.

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