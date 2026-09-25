What Happens to Your Brain as You Age

Forget why you walked into a room? Can't remember someone's name? Maybe you've spent 10 minutes looking for your glasses before realizing they're sitting on your head.

Those moments can make you wonder if your brain is simply getting worse with age. But the Roggin Report discussion looked at a more complicated picture of what happens to the brain as we get older.

Some abilities can decline, but cognitive aging varies significantly from person to person. Researchers are also studying how healthy older brains can compensate for changes by relying on different networks, accumulated knowledge and experience.

In other words, getting older doesn't automatically mean your brain becomes worse at everything.

Although, as Fred Roggin pointed out, forgetting where you parked at Costco can certainly make you question the theory.

Paul Scott was asked what he's better at now than he was 20 years ago.

“Taking naps,” Scott said.

Stephanie Minor offered a different answer. She said her judgment has improved with age, particularly when it comes to deciding what actually deserves her attention.

“Not every single thing is urgent,” Minor said.

She also said she's less willing to put up with drama than she used to be.

The conversation then turned to when forgetfulness should become more concerning. Minor drew a distinction between forgetting where your keys are and forgetting what the keys are for. Repeatedly asking the same questions or becoming lost, she said, are situations where it may be worth looking more deeply into what's happening.

The panel also discussed whether people would actually want to know their “brain age.”

Minor said she would want that information only if it could be useful. Knowing that a particular area was aging differently and that lifestyle changes such as healthier eating or exercise might help would be valuable, she said. Simply being told that her brain is shrinking with age would not be nearly as helpful.

And Roggin had his own take.

“People tell me my brain shrinks every day,” he joked. “So I think I already know what people think about my brain.”

The discussion offered a reminder that aging isn't simply about losing abilities. Experience, judgment and knowing when to say “enough” may be part of getting older, too.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.