When was the last time you invited people over to your house for an actual dinner? Not drinks. Not takeout. A real dinner party with people sitting around the table.

That question sparked a lively debate on the Roggin Report about whether the traditional dinner party is disappearing, even in a place like the Coachella Valley, where socializing is a big part of the lifestyle.

The Valley is filled with country clubs, gated communities and people who come here partly for the social scene. But meeting friends at a restaurant can be a whole lot easier than cleaning the house, cooking a meal and entertaining guests.

Nick Collins took the strongest position, saying dinner parties are essentially a thing of the past.

“Those are dead. No one does that anymore,” Collins said, arguing that restaurants and food delivery have changed the way people get together.

He also pointed to phones and computers as another reason people may be socializing differently.

“We're just not together in person with a meal in front of us,” Collins said.

Katrina Doyle had a very different experience. She said she had never attended a dinner party before moving to the Valley, but has since attended several and looks forward to them regularly with friends.

Doyle said one reason people may hesitate to host is fear of being judged.

“If you're not somebody that is used to hosting things, it can be quite scary to invite people to your home and then cook for them,” she said.

There is also the pressure of being judged on the food itself, especially when everyone seems to have an opinion about cooking.

But Doyle pointed out another side of the story: restaurants may be popular, but eating out can also be expensive. She said more people she knows have started cooking at home because restaurant meals are becoming harder to justify financially.

For Coachella Valley residents, the question may not be whether dinner parties are truly disappearing, but whether the way people socialize is changing. Restaurants, delivery apps, technology and the cost of eating out are all part of the conversation.

So, is the dinner party becoming a thing of the past—or are people simply finding new ways to gather?

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