Anyone who has lost weight only to watch it come back knows how frustrating that can be. New research in mice may offer another possible explanation, suggesting that fat cells could retain a biological memory of previous obesity.

The research found that mice that had previously been obese continued producing elevated levels of a hormone associated with hunger even after losing weight. Researchers are now investigating whether a similar biological process could help explain weight regain in people.

The topic hit close to home during the latest Roggin Report, where Fred Roggin, Nick Collins and Tammy Bleck talked openly about their own experiences with weight and the difficulty of keeping pounds off.

Collins said he has generally maintained the same weight throughout his life, but recently noticed he was gaining some pounds. Roggin joked that he was starting to feel like Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.”

Bleck said she has personally struggled with losing and regaining the same 15 pounds over the years.

“We're always told to eat less and move more,” Bleck said, while noting she believes there could be more going on biologically. She suggested weight changes can involve metabolic, hormonal, hereditary and physical-activity factors.

Roggin also shared his own experience, recalling a restrictive diet that helped him lose 35 pounds over five months. But eventually, he said, he found his way back to the weight he had lost.

That led the panel to a bigger question: losing weight may be one challenge, but maintaining that weight could be the harder part.

The research is still based on mice, and scientists are investigating whether the same biological “memory” occurs in humans. For people across the Coachella Valley and desert cities who have experienced the familiar cycle of losing and regaining weight, the findings raise an interesting question about whether biology may play a larger role than previously understood.

The conversation ended with a reminder that maintaining weight involves ongoing habits, including diet and exercise — along with a little humor from the panel.

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