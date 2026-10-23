Could a video game cost American businesses $1 billion in lost productivity? That’s the estimate being discussed ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, as some players reportedly plan to take time off work to get their hands on the highly anticipated game.

On the Roggin Report, host Fred Roggin brought the story to attorney Brian Harnik and Tammy Bleck of Sherlock Homes Watch, asking whether the release could trigger a nationwide case of what he jokingly called the “24-hour video game flu.”

One estimate suggests as many as 1.5 million Americans could take time off to play GTA VI, potentially costing businesses up to $1 billion in lost productivity. Those figures are estimates, not confirmed economic losses, but the discussion highlights the enormous reach of the video game industry.

Harnik acknowledged that gaming has become a multibillion-dollar business, even if he doesn’t quite understand the urge to skip work for a new release.

He also shared a story about an employee who wanted to take a day off for a Department of Motor Vehicles appointment and personal well-being but didn’t want to pretend to be sick.

“Personal time is personal time,” Harnik said. He argued that employees should be able to request time off honestly rather than feeling pressured to invent an illness.

Bleck said the idea of workers calling in sick to play a video game was hard to understand, especially when it came down to priorities. She also noted that some players had reportedly already told their employers they planned to be absent on release day.

Roggin asked whether his guests would be joining the gaming crowd. Harnik jokingly declined to reveal his plans, saying he didn’t want his boss to find out the truth.

Roggin, meanwhile, had a cautionary tale of his own. He recalled playing Call of Duty with his son years ago, getting so caught up in the game that he developed vertigo and had to be rushed to the hospital. The experience ended his video game career.

The story raises a familiar workplace question: if employees want a day off for something they enjoy, is it better to be upfront about it? For businesses, the challenge may be balancing productivity with the reality that personal time matters, too.

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