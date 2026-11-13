Demolition is underway at the former Desert View Power Plant near Mecca, but questions remain about what may have been left behind and whether the surrounding community has enough information to know if the site is safe.

On the Roggin Report, Fred Roggin examined concerns from environmental advocates who say they are still waiting for soil and water testing results as work continues to dismantle the facility.

The lack of publicly available answers has raised questions about what testing was conducted, what the results show and what safeguards are in place during demolition.

The concerns do not establish that contamination exists at the former power plant. However, residents want to know whether potential environmental issues have been identified and what steps are being taken to protect the surrounding area.

During the discussion, Roggin asked program guest Stephanie Minor who might have the testing results and why residents have not seen them.

Minor questioned the lack of communication, saying, "We're not being transparent." She explained that she had previously worked on community outreach involving the power plant, helping communicate with residents about what was happening at the facility. At the time, she said, efforts were being made to keep the community informed.

Attorney Brian Harnik pointed to an important distinction involving the property's location. The former power plant sits on Native American land, which is sovereign territory.

Harnik said residents seeking answers may need to approach tribal leaders and the tribal organization, or the federal government's Bureau of Indian Affairs, rather than assuming local city or county agencies are responsible for releasing the information.

"If I'm living in that area and I've got a power plant being demolished, I want to know if there's a toxic issue, and it should be out there," Harnik said.

He argued that tribal leaders have an important role in communicating with their own residents and neighboring communities about the demolition and any environmental concerns.

The discussion highlights a broader issue for communities near the Coachella Valley: knowing who has responsibility for environmental information and how residents can obtain answers when a major industrial site is being dismantled.

For now, the central questions remain unanswered. What do the soil and water tests show, who has those results, and when will the surrounding community get an explanation?

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