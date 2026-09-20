This edition of the Roggin Report covers a lot of ground — from a school district lawsuit and a very questionable deposition outfit to phone-free restaurants, volunteer parking enforcement, Palm Springs comedy and the latest developments in the Red Lobster document mess.

The school district lawsuit involving Teachers Union president Carissa Carrera remains in discovery. Carrera alleges district officials retaliated against her after she raised concerns about discrimination and corruption and improperly obtained and used private mental health information involving her and her son. The original accusation that she misused district money for her son’s mental health treatment was investigated by the Sheriff’s Department and found to be unfounded.

A major point of contention is why CVUSD trustee Jesus Gonzalez Sr. has not yet sat for a deposition. According to the segment, five deposition notices have been issued, and Carrera’s attorneys are asking the judge to order Gonzalez Sr. to testify, produce original electronic records and pay $3,680.80 in sanctions. A hearing is scheduled for October 15.

Trustee Joey Acuna did sit for his deposition, but before answering questions, attention turned to his shirt. It featured the letters “FAFO,” which Acuna acknowledged referred to a profane expression commonly interpreted as “mess around and find out.” Asked why he wore it, his answer was simple: “It was there, it was clean, and I wore it.”

The show also tackled whether restaurants should ask customers to put their phones away. The panel discussed loud phone conversations, privacy, safety and whether a complete phone ban goes too far.

Then there’s Palm Springs’ proposal to train volunteers to identify disabled parking violations and potentially issue citations. The discussion raised concerns about volunteers becoming parking vigilantes, especially when disabilities aren’t always visible.

The show also featured Palm Springs’ Rock Gallery and the “Dying for Laughs” comedy competition, followed by another update on the former Red Lobster in Palm Desert, where sensitive employee documents were found unsecured after the restaurant closed.

And because this is the Roggin Report, there was also a riddle, viewer comments and plenty of opinions along the way.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.