The Roggin Report tackles some pretty big questions this week — and a few of them hit close to home.

The show starts with a disturbing situation at a Southern California animal rescue, where investigators say more than 400 living cats were removed and dead cats and other animal remains were found on the property. The question for the panel is simple: if someone is caring for hundreds of animals, shouldn't somebody be checking on them? Chauncey Thompson says there should be regular reporting and even surprise inspections. Tammy Bleck agrees the situation is appalling and asks where the oversight agencies were.

Then it's back to Palm Springs and the former Bel Air Greens golf course. The story takes an unexpected turn when the Agua Caliente Tribe acquires about half of the property, putting that portion into tribal trust status. That means the city and the tribe could have different rules governing different portions of what used to be one golf course. Tammy calls it a “quagmire,” while Chauncey suggests a third party could help create a master plan both sides can live with.

We also look ahead to another potentially powerful El Nino and ask a very Coachella Valley question: did we actually fix anything after Tropical Storm Hilary? Chauncey points to work on Avenue 44, but says he isn't seeing much change on the west end of the Valley.

Then there's the great restaurant phone debate. Should your phone disappear when dinner begins? The panel says important calls are one thing, but loud conversations and constant scrolling can ruin the experience for everyone else. As Fred puts it, if you don't post a picture of your risotto, does it really exist?

The show also looks at whether retirement at 65 is still realistic, with Tammy and Chauncey saying they may work longer for financial and personal reasons.

And finally, attorney Walter Clark weighs in on the personal records found outside the former Red Lobster in Palm Desert, explaining what employees may be able to do when private information is exposed.

Plus, good-neighbor requests, the McCallum Theatre, and another trip down the Riddler road.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.