How big is too big? That’s one of the big questions on tonight’s Roggin Report as Indio looks at expanding east by more than 4,600 acres — about seven square miles. The proposal could bring thousands of jobs, including a possible 4.5-million-square-foot industrial development, but it also raises the obvious question: Who pays for all the roads, utilities, police and fire protection that come with that growth?

The show also takes a hard look at Desert Recreation District’s proposed Measure P. The district says facilities including pools and community centers could close without more money. The proposed tax would cost the owner of a 1,500-square-foot home about $75 a year and is expected to generate $11.3 million annually. But the district’s own budget numbers raise questions about how it got to that number. The panel debates whether taxpayers should be asked to pay more, whether cities and other agencies that own facilities should contribute more, and who should be accountable when a public agency runs into financial trouble.

Another very relatable conversation looks at young adults living with their parents. The segment points to nearly half of adults under 30 living at home and asks when financial help becomes too much of a good thing. With housing costs putting pressure on young adults, moving back home can make financial sense — but the panel agrees there should be a plan, expectations and eventually a path back out.

There’s also a major development in the Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco legal battle. The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Bianco broke state election law when his department seized more than 650,000 ballots tied to the November 2025 special election. The court also ruled he violated the law by ignoring the state attorney general’s order to stop the investigation. The sheriff must end the investigation and return the ballots, although the segment notes the legal fight may not be over.

And Riverside County’s code enforcement department faces questions after a grand jury investigation alleged retaliation, favoritism, political interference and leadership instability. The county disputes some of the most serious allegations but acknowledges problems with leadership stability and communications.

It’s a packed Roggin Report — with growth, taxes, government accountability, family finances and a whole lot of questions about who’s actually in charge.

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