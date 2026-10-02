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SHARE this reel to help find ‘The Fab 5’ a home! 🐶🤍 #therogginreport #palmsprings #dogrescue #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
🎀 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Take a moment to know the warning signs, schedule your mammogram, and talk with your doctor about the screening schedule that’s right for you. Early detection can make a difference. 💗 #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #Mammogram #EarlyDetection #BreastHealth CoachellaValley DAPHealth
🎬 FREE MOVIE TICKETS! 🍿❤️ Our Manny the Movie Guy is here with a chance to see the upcoming screening of “Love of Your Life” — FREE! 📅 This Tuesday 📍 Mary Pickford Theatre — Cathedral City Want to see the movie before everyone else? Manny has the tickets! 🎟️ Watch for details on how you can enter and score your FREE tickets! #MannyTheMovieGuy #LoveOfYourLife #FreeTickets #MovieScreening #CathedralCity CoachellaValley MaryPickford NBCPalmSprings
🚨 SB 1379 is officially law, separating the Riverside County Sheriffs department and the coroners offices effective July 2027. @maria_nvtv spoke with Sheriff Chad Bianco and a local mom, and both spoke on what this means to them. Be sure to go to nbcpalmsprings.com to see the full report #SB1379 #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #ChadBianco #incustodydeaths
It’s time for Season 5!! Fuego stopped by the studio today with a message! Coachella Valley Firebirds season opener this Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. — tickets at CVFIREBIRDS.COM
Guess we are not the only ones asking about money in the Desert Recreation District! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
8 years lated and $30 MILLION higher … Should the state order an independent audit? Drop a 💬 if you want answers! #cvusd #coachellavalley #audit #therogginreport #nbcpalmsprings
Data centers on pause. ✋ Palm Springs City Council unanimously extended it’s moratorium through August 25, 2028, giving the city time to set zoning rules. What do you think of the decision? 🌴
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.