The latest Roggin Report takes on a handful of Coachella Valley issues that have one thing in common: people are asking questions.

The biggest discussion centers on the Desert Recreation District and its finances, including the possibility of eliminating 119 jobs and the proposed Measure P tax. The segment points out that the potential job reductions were already part of DRD's budget planning and did not suddenly appear after Board President Giovanna Healy began asking questions about district finances.

According to the figures discussed on the program, DRD had 343 people on its payroll in 2021. By 2024, that number had grown to 482. Wages also increased from about $7 million in 2022 to more than $9 million in 2024.

The program says it has asked General Manager Dr. Gabriel Martin to discuss the district's finances but had not received an interview at the time of the broadcast. The Roggin Report then filed a public records request seeking information including Martin's district credit card statements, expenses paid on his behalf, organizations receiving DRD donations and records involving Desert Concepts and Thermal Community Park.

The discussion also focuses on a letter drafted by La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans, who is prepared to oppose Measure P. Evans is questioning whether DRD should address its organizational structure and finances before asking taxpayers for additional money. The mayors of Palm Desert, Coachella, Indian Wells and Indio were also reviewing the letter.

The program then turns to Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes and comments she made during an interview about machismo and the Latino community. The clip sparked social-media backlash, with some arguing it was taken out of context and others saying the comments were inappropriate regardless of context. An invitation was extended to Holmes to appear on the program.

Beyond the controversy, the Roggin Report highlights a more positive local story. Cathedral City barber Estefan Figueroa and the King's Club Barbershop team recently provided free haircuts to children at the Boys & Girls Club and regularly take their skills into the community to provide haircuts, clothing, essentials and encouragement.

The show also features Michael Levitt's rescue of five dogs whose homeless owner could no longer care for them, a debate over the decline of dinner parties and a reminder that sometimes helping a neighbor—or an animal—starts with simply stopping to help.

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