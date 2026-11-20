You never know what you'll uncover when you start asking questions. And this week on the Roggin Report, Fred Roggin sits down with a man who's been asking quite a few of them.

A couple of weeks after reporting on an extraordinary number of public records requests coming out of Desert Hot Springs, Fred introduces viewers to the man behind them: Joshua Handrich. What started as questions about government surveillance has turned into a much bigger investigation stretching across the Coachella Valley and beyond.

Handrich explains how his research into Flock license plate cameras, drones and real-time intelligence systems led him down a public records rabbit hole. Among his findings: Riverside County Sheriff's Office surveillance logs showing searches with Border Patrol references and questions about whether federal agencies had access to local camera networks. He also points to records involving Desert Hot Springs and Houston police, including more than 900,000 searches and references to ICE enforcement. The records raise serious questions about data sharing, California's restrictions on immigration enforcement cooperation and whether local agencies are providing adequate oversight. Handrich also flags concerns about undisclosed financial audit findings and government meetings that may deserve more public scrutiny.

Then there's the other kind of surveillance: scammers watching for their next victim. In Rancho Mirage, investigators say an elderly resident was convinced to purchase more than $100,000 in gold to avoid being arrested. Three Los Angeles County men were arrested, and deputies recovered approximately $20,000. A quick-thinking business employee helped alert authorities.

But scammers aren't just targeting seniors. Southern California Edison reports utility scams are up 31%, and customers under 50 are actually more likely to report being victimized. Fred talks with Aaron Alderisio and Stephanie Greene about why fear works so well, how scammers are getting smarter and why hanging up and verifying a suspicious demand could save you a fortune.

The show also tackles Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed AI emergency kill switch, sparking a lively debate over government control, corporate responsibility and how much power regulators should have over emerging technology.

Plus, the Roggin Report honors millions of veterans as its Heroes of the Week, shares community good-neighbor messages and previews the McCallum Theater's upcoming gala featuring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel.

It's a packed show about accountability, common sense and the importance of asking questions before someone else gets the last word.