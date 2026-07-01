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Erosion, rising tides and unstable bluffs are reshaping San Clemente’s iconic coastline — and officials are testing new ways to protect the beach, rail line and nearby infrastructure. The city is using a combination of sand, rock, plants, reinforcement and new walls to fight the impacts. The Orange County Transportation Authority has also built a catchment wall to help keep landslide debris off the coastal rail tracks. And there’s a Coachella Valley connection: San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall previously served as Cathedral City’s city manager. With sea levels rising and extreme tidal events putting more pressure on California’s coast, officials say the work in San Clemente could help other coastal communities prepare for what’s ahead. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #SanClemente #CaliforniaCoast #CoastalErosion #CathedralCity #CoachellaValley NBCPalmSprings