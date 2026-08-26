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Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗
Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact on LGBTQ+ Community Dolly Parton’s music touched generations — and her message of acceptance left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🏳️🌈 In Provincetown, Massachusetts, members of the queer community are remembering the country music legend and the influence her allyship had on their lives. #DollyParton #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #MusicLegend #Provincetown #CountryMusic #NBCPalmSprings
Title: Dolly’s Final Song Is Set for 2046 Dolly Parton has left fans one final musical gift. 🎶 The country music legend recorded an unreleased song that is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046. Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at age 80 following what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer. Her music and legacy will live on for generations. ❤️ #DollyParton #CountryMusic #MusicLegend #Entertainment #Nashville #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶
BREAKING NEWS: Country artist Dolly Parton has died at 80 following prolonged issues. Our Maria Noble Valdez has more here. Be sure to stay tuned nbcpalmsprings.com for more information. #dollyparton #breakingnews #nbcpalmsprings
📘Make your child the main character in a book, or give someone a special keepsake.📕 Thalia discovered this app and wanted to share it with all of you: Bookestry.com
Meet Kaydee, the newest visitor to the Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest! Kaydee has been making herself right at home — and on Sunday, she gave viewers some seriously adorable head tilts while checking out her reflection in the camera dome. Experts believe Kaydee is female based on her size compared with Shadow, who she’s recently been spotted hanging out with following the death of Shadow’s longtime partner, Jackie. Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets, Sandy and Luna, fledged a few weeks ago and are now out on their own. For now, we’re happy to follow along with Kaydee’s sweet adventures! ❤️🦅 #BigBear #BigBearValley #BaldEagle #KaydeeTheEagle #ShadowTheEagle EagleNest CaliforniaWildlife Wildlife NBCPalmSprings