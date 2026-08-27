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Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife