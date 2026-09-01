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It’s been one month since a car crashed into the Burger Box restaurant in Indio. Owner Anthony Ruiz says a lot has been happening behind the scenes since then. With some new, big developments over the past week, Ruiz spoke with NBC Palm Springs’s @maria_nvtv to discuss rebuilding, new details about the investigation taking place, and how the owners are feeling now. Watch the full on update on NBC Palm Springs at 5 & 6, and visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear where things stand, what’s next, and how the Burger Box family is reflecting on this incident as they navigate their new reality. #BurgerBox #update #indio #localbusiness #rebuilding