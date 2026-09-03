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More than 2,000 rescues — and the year isn’t over yet. Santa Clemente lifeguards are keeping a close eye on the Pacific as they prepare for potentially stronger surf and bigger waves this winter. From Tower Zero, lifeguards monitor the entire beach and use cameras to spot trouble in the water. One of their biggest concerns? Rip currents, which can pull swimmers far from shore. With more rescues already this year than all of last year, lifeguards say the key is simple: be ready before someone needs help. #SanClemente #Lifeguards #OceanSafety #RipCurrents #BeachSafety SurfSafety SouthernCalifornia PacificOcean NBCPalmSprings