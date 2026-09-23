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As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings