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School board trustee wears “FAFO” shirt to court deposition. Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop is giving back across the Coachella Valley — one haircut at a time. He and his team recently gave dozens of free haircuts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City. Figueroa also provides clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need. Inspired by lessons from his father, he’s now started a nonprofit to help even more people in the community. “Look good, feel good.” @barbercipactli Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com.
9 months. 5 deposition notices. 1 no-show. What is this official hiding under oath? Let us know what you think in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #jesusgonzalez #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.