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🚨 FIRE AT KESQ WHILE ON AIR! A fire broke out inside the KESQ news station in Thousand Palms around 5 a.m. this morning, forcing the station off the air. 🔥 The fire started in an equipment room where cameras and batteries are stored. Thankfully, NO ONE WAS INJURED. The cause and extent of the damage remain unknown as the station works to get back on air. ❤️‍🩹 #KESQ #ThousandPalms #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley