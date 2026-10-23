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🦷🇺🇸 George Washington’s teeth had a story of their own… and trust us, it’s WILD. 😂👀 Forget the cherry tree—this is the history lesson nobody saw coming! 🍒🤯 Would YOU want to know the truth? 👇😂 🎭 Catch the laughs with Mann on the Aisle! #MannOnTheAisle #GeorgeWashington #WeirdHistory #HistoryFacts #comedytheatre
As Palm Springs Pride organizers prepare for the annual celebration, one local organization is questioning the reasons why they won’t be allowed to participate. Our @newsbyalondra has the full story in the 5,6 and 11 p.m newscast.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Giveaway: 3-4 minutes of air time on Talking with Thalia!