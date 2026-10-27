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🌧️ EL NIÑO READY: Know the Flood Zones! Heavy rain can quickly turn Indian Canyon Wash in Palm Springs into a dangerous, fast-moving river. 🚨 Fire officials warn drivers to never ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even just 6 inches of moving water can put you in danger. Find out which areas are most vulnerable and how to stay safe as our El Niño Ready coverage continues, only on NBC Palm Springs. #ElNinoReady #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #FloodSafety #WeatherAlert NBCPalmSprings