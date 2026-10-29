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🎈 Want to experience the Cathedral City Hot-Air Balloon Festival? We’re giving you a chance to WIN tickets! Head to nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions for your chance to win! 🎟️ Good luck from NBC Palm Springs! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #WinTickets #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
🌧️ EL NIÑO READY: Know the Flood Zones! Heavy rain can quickly turn Indian Canyon Wash in Palm Springs into a dangerous, fast-moving river. 🚨 Fire officials warn drivers to never ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even just 6 inches of moving water can put you in danger. Find out which areas are most vulnerable and how to stay safe as our El Niño Ready coverage continues, only on NBC Palm Springs. #ElNinoReady #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #FloodSafety #WeatherAlert NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What do you do to get into the Halloween spirit?
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey
🎭 Mann on the Aisle: Opening Night of “& Juliet”! Our Kevin Mann takes us inside opening night of & Juliet at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert! Find out what he thought of the hit musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and asks: What if Juliet’s story didn’t end there? #MannOnTheAisle #AndJuliet #McCallumTheatre #PalmDesert #NBCPalmSprings Broadway
In 1981, millionaire Thelma Gaston disappeared, leaving her family with decades of unanswered questions. Now, advances in genetic genealogy and forensic technology have helped solve the mystery of what happened to her. After 45 years, Thelma’s identity is restored, and her full story is finally being told. Watch Identifying Jane Doe: Thelma Gaston’s story only on NBC Palm Springs. #coldcase #coachellavalley #solved #nbcpalmsprings #thelmagaston
🚨 EXCESSIVE FORCE ADMISSION: A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has pleaded guilty after using excessive force on two 17-year-old boys during an arrest in 2024. Johnny Acosta, 31, had his felony charges reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Acosta was fired from the department following an internal investigation. #DesertHotSprings #PoliceMisconduct #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
☕️ Social Time: what’s your favorite brand of coffee? And Jerry asks if a K-Cup is an A-Cup. 😂