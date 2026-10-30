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🥪 Halloween flavors are on the menu at The Sandwich Spot! Dana stopped by NBC Palm Springs to show us two seasonal favorites: “Rosemary’s Baby,” a spooky twist on chicken parmesan, and “Cornucopia,” bringing a taste of the season to every bite. 🎃 Rosemary’s Baby is available for a limited time through Halloween, while Cornucopia will stick around through New Year’s Day! Whether you're craving a hot specialty sandwich or planning a party, The Sandwich Spot also has catering platters ready to go. #TheSandwichSpot #CoachellaValleyEats #PalmSpringsFood #LocalRestaurants #HalloweenEats #SeasonalSpecials #NBCPalmSprings
🗳️ ELECTION DAY IS ALMOST HERE! Coachella voters are preparing to choose their next mayor, and the race features four candidates with very different visions for the city's future. From leadership and transparency to better streets, parks, schools and economic development, what's at stake in this election? NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos sat down with all four candidates to hear directly from them about why they want your vote and what they hope to accomplish. Watch the interviews and get informed before heading to the polls. Make your voice heard on November 3! #ElectionDay #Coachella #CoachellaMayor #Election2026 #LocalElections #AlondraCampos #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
CNN 'Engagement Party’s' Ari Shapiro breaks down what the popular meme blanketing social feeds this time of year.
🚨 Three young men are headed to prison after opening fire on a Thermal home with 14 people inside, then shooting at responding deputies. All survived. The men received sentences ranging from 8 to 11 years. Meanwhile, a Palm Springs man who admitted to sexually assaulting multiple underage girls across Southern California faces 22 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for today in Indio. ⚖️ Two disturbing cases. Multiple victims. Serious consequences. #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #Thermal #PalmSprings #CrimeNews
🎈 Want to experience the Cathedral City Hot-Air Balloon Festival? We’re giving you a chance to WIN tickets! Head to nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions for your chance to win! 🎟️ Good luck from NBC Palm Springs! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #WinTickets #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
🌧️ EL NIÑO READY: Know the Flood Zones! Heavy rain can quickly turn Indian Canyon Wash in Palm Springs into a dangerous, fast-moving river. 🚨 Fire officials warn drivers to never ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even just 6 inches of moving water can put you in danger. Find out which areas are most vulnerable and how to stay safe as our El Niño Ready coverage continues, only on NBC Palm Springs. #ElNinoReady #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #FloodSafety #WeatherAlert NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What do you do to get into the Halloween spirit?
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey