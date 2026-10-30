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🗳️ ELECTION DAY IS ALMOST HERE! Coachella voters are preparing to choose their next mayor, and the race features four candidates with very different visions for the city's future. From leadership and transparency to better streets, parks, schools and economic development, what's at stake in this election? NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos sat down with all four candidates to hear directly from them about why they want your vote and what they hope to accomplish. Watch the interviews and get informed before heading to the polls. Make your voice heard on November 3! #ElectionDay #Coachella #CoachellaMayor #Election2026 #LocalElections #AlondraCampos #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley