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Remembering and honoring the loved ones we’ve lost. ❤️ Dia de los Muertos is about more than mourning — it’s a time to celebrate the lives, memories and traditions of those who will always remain in our hearts. We spoke with Mateo Gomez of Forest Lawn about the importance of keeping those memories alive and creating healthier conversations around grief and loss, including the stigma surrounding suicide. Join Forest Lawn for a special Día de los Muertos celebration this Monday in Cathedral City, from 5 to 8 p.m. Families are invited to come together, remember loved ones and celebrate their lives. #DiaDeLosMuertos #DayOfTheDead #ForestLawn #CathedralCity #RememberingLovedOnes #GriefSupport #NBCPalmSprings