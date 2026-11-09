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Palm Springs Pride's theme this year was “BE INCLUDED.” So why was Code Pink told it couldn't march? For the second year in a row, the anti-war and feminist group was denied a place in the Pride Parade. Organizers say the group's message doesn't directly support the LGBTQ+ community and point to concerns raised by community members. Code Pink says its members include LGBTQ+ people and argues that exclusion goes against the spirit of Pride. After the parade ended, the group took to the route anyway. Was this a matter of protecting the purpose of Pride — or a contradiction of its message of inclusion? Where do you stand? #PalmSpringsPride #CodePink #LGBTQ #FreeSpeech #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings